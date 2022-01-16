Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $586,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $263,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76.

