Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 293,439 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 293,439 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.95. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.38, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

