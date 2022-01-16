Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $157.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.20 and a 200 day moving average of $160.80. The company has a market cap of $466.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

