Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the December 15th total of 530,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Park National alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Park National by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Park National by 95.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Park National by 57.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Park National by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Park National has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park National will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.