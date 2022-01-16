Paycor HCM Inc’s (NASDAQ:PYCR) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Paycor HCM’s (NASDAQ:PYCR) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 17th. Paycor HCM had issued 18,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $425,500,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.54.

PYCR opened at $24.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.42. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

