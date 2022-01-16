PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

