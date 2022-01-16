Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $6.52. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 43,978 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $84.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

