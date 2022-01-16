PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report $169.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.80 million and the highest is $184.80 million. PetIQ reported sales of $164.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $905.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $920.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $979.35 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $991.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

PETQ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

PETQ stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $604.08 million, a PE ratio of -44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 433.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

