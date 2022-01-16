Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEY. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.27.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$10.59 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$11.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.77.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$666,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,571,500. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$44,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 401,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,613,161.49. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $113,505 and have sold 174,712 shares valued at $1,784,396.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

