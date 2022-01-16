Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

PHAR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

