Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
PHAR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
