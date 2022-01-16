Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after buying an additional 231,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,031,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $88.58 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

