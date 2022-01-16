Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.84.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.