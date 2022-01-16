Phore Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $2,060.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00863325 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022795 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,968,950 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.