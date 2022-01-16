Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

