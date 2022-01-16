Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PGENY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. Pigeon has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $11.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGENY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

