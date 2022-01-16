PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 121.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 27.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

