Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PDD. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD opened at $60.41 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -755.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.