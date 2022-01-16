Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,027 shares of company stock worth $21,129,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 51,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pinterest by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,312,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625,207. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

