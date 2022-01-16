Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of PHD stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $12.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,679 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

