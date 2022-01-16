Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Impinj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.53). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Impinj’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

PI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of PI opened at $90.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.61. Impinj has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Impinj by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $376,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock worth $82,789,563. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.