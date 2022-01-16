Piper Sandler Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Beauty Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million.

SKIN has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $15.24 on Friday. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $58,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $3,526,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $41,814,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

