Piper Sandler Trims Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Target Price to $10.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.71.

NYSE AEVA opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Natixis bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth about $497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth about $8,101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,214,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth about $410,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

