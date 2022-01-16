Pitcairn Co. Acquires 200 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $167,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 166,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 196.2% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $164.29 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.65 and a 200-day moving average of $184.68.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.