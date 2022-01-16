Pitcairn Co. Grows Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 9.9% during the second quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in EnerSys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $80.35 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.18.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

