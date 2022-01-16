Pitcairn Co. Has $298,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.25 and its 200 day moving average is $142.21. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.43.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.