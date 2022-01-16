Pitcairn Co. Has $345,000 Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 522,111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,163,000 after buying an additional 610,178 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 65.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after buying an additional 1,008,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter.

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of GTES opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

