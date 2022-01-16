Pitcairn Co. Has $381,000 Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 296,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 11.6% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 147,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,025,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 23.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 368.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 192.16%.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

