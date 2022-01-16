Pitcairn Co. Has $422,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 6.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 5.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Newmont by 2.9% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Newmont by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

