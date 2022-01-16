Pitcairn Co. Invests $403,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,111.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $785.00 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,258.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,322.80.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

