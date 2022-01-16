Pitcairn Co. Sells 64 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $157.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.09.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

