PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE:PJT opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 22.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 339.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter worth $3,883,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

