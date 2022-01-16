Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $110.00 at DA Davidson

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.17.

PLNT stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

