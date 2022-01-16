Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Raised to “Hold” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.17.

PLNT opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

