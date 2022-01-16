PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

