PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 881 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Guggenheim boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $90.22 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,980. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

