PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,142 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Premier Financial worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 3,469.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 343,373 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the second quarter worth $9,308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 264.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 186,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 61.8% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 85,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

PFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.