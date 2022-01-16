Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $494.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $548.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.62. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.