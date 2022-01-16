Poolz Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $935,278.00 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $18.61 million and approximately $935,278.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $6.14 or 0.00014204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00064292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00072697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.78 or 0.07746674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00071806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,235.11 or 1.00014933 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008278 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

