Powerband Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Coverage Initiated at Desjardins

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Powerband Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock.

Powerband Solutions stock opened at 0.61 on Wednesday. Powerband Solutions has a 1 year low of 0.33 and a 1 year high of 1.24.

About Powerband Solutions

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

