Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Primo Water worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 445,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 15.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMW opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $259,720.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

