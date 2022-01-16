Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,767,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $28,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VG. Colliers Securities lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.39, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

