Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 12,101 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of PerkinElmer worth $28,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $178.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.61.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

