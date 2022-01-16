Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 70,653 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of New York Times worth $28,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in New York Times by 186.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in New York Times by 130.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NYT opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.