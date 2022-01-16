Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Entergy worth $25,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $111.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

