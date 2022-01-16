Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Simmons First National worth $26,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after buying an additional 345,448 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,034.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 332,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 799.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 212,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 189,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2,376.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 154,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

