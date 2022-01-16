Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.31 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $1,425,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 34,684.6% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $393,000.

PBH stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

