Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $27,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 286,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

CRL stock opened at $355.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.48 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

