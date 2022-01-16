Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $26,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.92 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

