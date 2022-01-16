Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 294,250 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294,250 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $27,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,480,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 63,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADS. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $72.37 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.05.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

