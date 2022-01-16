Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of National Retail Properties worth $26,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.6% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

NNN stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.